Menlo Park residents invited to participate in comprehensive shuttle study outreach events

Join the City of Menlo Park at upcoming events to share feedback and ask questions about Menlo Park’s shuttle services. The City of Menlo Park currently operates four shuttle routes, two that serve commuters and two that serve the community.

The Marsh and Willow Shuttles connect the business parks with Caltrain. The Crosstown Shuttle is a scheduled service around Menlo Park and parts of Palo Alto, while the Shoppers’ Shuttle is a door-to-door service in Menlo Park, Redwood City and parts of Palo Alto.

A comprehensive shuttle study was launched last year, with community outreach taking place in fall 2023. Based on that outreach, potential service scenarios were developed to increase service efficiency and maximize both ridership and destinations served. Please visit the study’s website at menlopark.gov/shuttlestudy to view the service scenarios and a recorded presentation.

In order to refine these scenarios and choose the best elements from each, public feedback is requested. There are upcoming events to share feedback and ask questions about the project:

Online survey

Share your feedback and be entered to win a $50 gift card

Survey in English

Encuesta en español



Pop-up Event #1

Downtown Farmers Market

Sunday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pop-up Event #2

Little House Activity Center

Tuesday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pop-up Event #3

Arrillaga Recreation Center (Sequoia Room)

Wednesday, Feb. 7 from noon-1 p.m.

Pop-up Event #4

Belle Haven neighborhood

Date to be announced

For more information on the Menlo Park shuttles currently operating, please visit the Menlo Park shuttle website. For more information on the comprehensive shuttle study, please visit the study’s website.

