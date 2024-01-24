Teens invited to hang out with bugs on January 27

Teens, have you ever wanted to just chill with a tarantula? Interested in entering a staring contest with a praying mantis?

On Saturday, January 27, come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) and hang out with local entomologist Dr. Stephanie Dole (Beetlelady) and meet some of her live bugs, up-close.

Beetlelady will also bring her pinback button maker, so that you can create your own bug-themed button.

This free event for students in grades 6-12 received funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.