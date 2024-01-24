Wednesday morning starts off wet in Menlo Park

Commuters and school children were once again treated to a wet start of the day this morning.

As of 10:00 am — when the sun was trying to poke through the clouds — InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital/manual gauges had recorded 0.65″. An additional 0.01″ was recorded yesterday (2/23).

That brings the season-t0-date to 9.45″.

And the good news: No rain is predicted for Sunday when the Niners play the Lions.

