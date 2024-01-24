Wednesday morning starts off wet in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on January 24, 2024

Commuters and school children were once again treated to a wet start of the day this morning.

As of 10:00 am — when the sun was trying to poke through the clouds — InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital/manual gauges had recorded 0.65″. An additional 0.01″ was recorded yesterday (2/23).

That brings the season-t0-date to 9.45″.

And the good news: No rain is predicted for Sunday when the Niners play the Lions.

InMenlo file photo (c) January 2017

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search