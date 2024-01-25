“Be A Man” will screen at Hillview Middle School on January 31

by Linda Hubbard on January 25, 2024

A special screening of the short film Be A Man will mark the Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) Speaker Series’ return on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 7:00 pm. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion on mental health. Former Stanford University and San Francisco 49ers football player John Paye will be a one of the panelists.

The film was made by SafeSpace, a Menlo Park-based, youth-led mental health-focused organization that creatse and implements initiatives to change the conversation around mental health by educating and encouraging teens to speak up, support others, and seek help when needed.

The screening will take place at Hillview Middle School, 1100 Elder Ave. in Menlo Park. Organizers will  provide free childcare.

