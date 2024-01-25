Community workshop for Atherton’s Housing Element set for January 29

The Town of Atherton continues work on its 6th Cycle Housing Element. Staff is meeting with representatives from HCD to review current progress and get additional feedback.

On Monday, January 29, 2024 at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers (Remote and In Person), staff will host a Community Workshop to build on the topics identified by community members at previous public meetings and provide an overview of multi-family design and development standards for further consideration.

This is an opportunity for community members to provide additional input and guide further refinement before the Town considers adopting policies at public meetings with the Planning Commission and Council. Please reach out to Brittany Bendix, Town Planner at bbendix@ci.atherton.ca.us for further information.