Learn about cyber security for the individual on January 27

With identity theft, and other online schemes on the rise, January is a great month to resolve to be more cyber (scam) prepared and to stay safe online.

The MPC (Menlo Park Community) Ready disaster preparedness organization invites the public to attend a free talk on cyber security for the individual on Saturday, January 27, from 9:00 to 10:00 am in Angus Hall at the Trinity Church campus (330 Ravenswood Avenue, Menlo Park).

Menlo Park resident Charlotte Willner will be the speaker. She has extensive professional experience in the field of online trust and safety, working at tech companies like Facebook and Pinterest. Currently, she serves as the Executive Director for the Trust & Safety Professional Association.

Topics include ways to protect yourself and your devices, common fraud schemes, where and how to file a complaint if you are the victim of online crime or identity theft, how to safely use public Wi-Fi networks, and what steps to take if your phone is stolen.

The event includes breakfast refreshments and a free raffle.