Antigone is Menlo School drama’s winter production

Menlo Drama is presenting a modern adaptation of the classic Greek tragedy, Antigone. The timeless classic is a captivating tale of love, heartbreak, and destiny. Hailed as one of the greatest plays ever penned, Antigone’s themes of political upheaval and personal struggles are just as relevant today as they were in the past.

Antigone is a Greek tragedy by Sophocles that follows the story of a young woman named Antigone. After a war, the king decrees that Antigone’s brother, Polyneices, should not be buried as punishment for his rebellion. Despite the king’s orders, Antigone defies authority and buries her brother, leading to a series of tragic events.

The play explores themes of morality, loyalty, and the consequences of challenging established rules and authority. It delves into the conflicts between individual beliefs and state decrees, making it a timeless exploration of human values and societal norms.

Performances for Antigone run Friday and Saturday, February 2-3 at 7:30 pm; Sunday, February 4 at 5:00 pm in Menlo School’s Spieker Center for the Arts, 50 Valparaiso Avenue, Atherton. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $6 for students, available for advance purchase at menloschool.org/tickets. Tickets are also available at the box office one hour before each performance.

“I chose Antigone as the winter play for the Menlo Drama Department for the students to witness that a Greek tragedy is relevant in today’s world,” says Steven Minning, Director of Creative Arts and Upper School Drama. “It gets us thinking differently about loyalty, family, democracy, autocracy, and arbitrary notions of justice and mortality. Antigone is timeless. Set in current times with modern costumes, it becomes very clear that the play is as pertinent today as when it was written in a democratic society over 2500 years ago. “

Amory Healy (standing next to pillar in photo, third from left), a Menlo School senior who plays the role of Antigone commented on how playing this role has impacted her. “We see every day new news about Gaza, about Ukraine, about many other wars and conflicts going on at the same time. The struggle between following the state and following someone’s own morals is as relevant as ever for many people, and seeing the aftermath of a political struggle is not uncommon to us now.”

Lucinda Schafer, also a senior who plays Antigone’s sister, Ismene, added, “The show deals with themes of feminism, resilience, and grappling with internal moral conflict. The reason the story is still so alive today is that people still have a lot to learn from what the characters go through. Some people still think of themselves, or what they believe, to be most important, but Antigone shows us that listening to others and weighing their perspectives can be less harmful.”

Continuing the tradition of philanthropy, the Menlo Drama Department strives to ‘Give Back’ both on and off stage. Menlo Drama has raised more than $60,000 for nonprofit organizations, each chosen by the cast because its work resonates with a theme in the show. Menlo School’s production of Antigone will be raising money for Urgent Action Fund, a non-profit that provides resources and serves as a lifeline for women, trans and nonbinary activists who face direct threats to their safety and well-being. The cast felt this was the perfect nonprofit partner given that Urgent Action Fund aligns with Antigone’s themes of defiance against injustice, human dignity, and gender equality.

For the first time since opening, the Spieker Center will be set in a “black box” style. The audience will be seated on the stage amidst the actors, providing a more intimate experience for this special production.

Photo by Victoria Cruikshank (c) 2024