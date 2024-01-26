U.S. House of Representatives District 16 candidates’ debate set for January 31

Who will fill the U.S. House of Representatives District 16 seat when U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo retires this year?

Come hear from the candidates, live and in person on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from

7:00 to 9:00 pm at Palo Alto City Council Chambers, City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto. The event will also be live streamed on YouTube and broadcast on cable TV by the Midpeninsula Media Center and KMVT.

California’s open primary election is Tuesday, March 5. Voters can vote for any candidate regardless of party affiliation. The top two in the primary will face off in November unless one candidate receives more than 50%.

The 16th District runs from Pacifica to Los Gatos and includes the Midpeninsula. The debate is sponsored by Palo Alto Weekly, Palo Alto Online, Mountain View Voice, The Almanac, Palo Alto Neighborhoods and the Midpeninsula Media Center

Got questions for the candidates? Email them to editor@paweekly.com by Jan. 29.

Get ready for the debate by reading profiles of the candidates by Palo Alto Weekly reporter Gennady Sheyner: Who will succeed Eshoo? Here are the candidates