Congressional District 16 candidate forum on climate scheduled for February 1 & 5

There will be two Congressional District 16 Candidate Forums on Climate on February 1 and 5.

At this virtual event — which will be held over two evenings to accommodate the large slate of candidates — each candidate will provide live answers to the same set of climate-related questions which will be provided to their campaigns in advance.

The primary sponsor of the forum is Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL), including the San Mateo County, Silicon Valley North, and Silicon Valley South chapters.

Register to attend these online panels:

Thursday, February 1 from 7:00-8:30 pm

Monday, February 5 from 7:00-8:30 pm