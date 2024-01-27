Freddy Clark’s Wobbly World band at The Guild on January 28

by Linda Hubbard on January 27, 2024

Freddy Clark from Menlo Park brings his Wobbly World band, made up of an international cast of musicians, to the Guild Theatre on Sunday, January 28 at 7:00 pm. Doors open at 6:00 pm.

Expains Freddy: “We believe in the power of collaboration, unity, and equality and live and breathe it in our daily lives. We are musicians and singers from Cuba, Morocco, Peru, Palestine, Lebanon, Bolivia, India, Vietnam & the United States.

“Geographical, cultural, and individual distances collapse in the face of our uniquely human desire to move and be moved by sound. The freedom to enjoy music without borders, politics, race, gender, religion, and prejudice allows us to understand the true essence of one another.”

Note: This is an all ages event; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Wobbly World

