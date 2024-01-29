How to prepare for rain storms coming later this week

As of this morning, the National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain and gusty winds to hit the mid-Peninsula from Wednesday, January 31 through Friday, February 2. The San Francisquito Creek and Atherton Channel could near capacity.

Check http://www.menlopark.gov/storms for more information including contact information and resources.

The City of Menlo Park offers free sandbags to help residents prepare for heavy rainfall. Sandbags can be used to redirect and divert water away from your home or business.

Residents can pick up sand and empty bags at the following locations. Please remember to bring a shovel.

—Burgess Park parking lot: Alma Street and Burgess Drive

—Menlo Park Fire Station No. 77: 1467 Chilco St.

—Temporary pop-up at Pope St. island: 222 Laurel Ave.

Important contacts:

—Emergency calls: 911

—Police non-emergency: 650-330-6300 (including after hours)

—Public Works: Fallen trees, sandbags, streets, mudslides, storm drains: 650-330-6780 (Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–4 p.m.)

You can also report problems you see in the San Francisquito Creek, like trash and large trees/branches online.

