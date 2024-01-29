Taking action against climate change is topic on January 31

Come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Wednesday, January 31, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm to learn what individuals can do to fight climate change.

Guest speaker Elaine Salinger from Citizens’ Climate Lobby promises a presentation full of hope and meaningful action, sharing information about solutions to help reduce carbon pollution and lessen extreme weather.

Find out about:

—The climate change simulation website En-ROADS, created by MIT Sloan
—What solutions are more or less effective (and why)
—Easy actions that all of us can do to help

