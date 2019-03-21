Kids invited to make a Fabergé egg on March 23 at Menlo Park Library

by Contributed Content on March 21, 2019

Take a virtual trip to Russia! Learn about the famous Fabergé eggs, and create one of your own to take home.

For ages 6-11, registration required. This free event is funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

 

Tagged as: Menlo Park Library

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: