Kids invited to make a Fabergé egg on March 23 at Menlo Park Library

Take a virtual trip to Russia! Learn about the famous Fabergé eggs, and create one of your own to take home.
For ages 6-11, registration required. This free event is funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.
Menlo Park, California 94025 and Atherton, California 94027
Take a virtual trip to Russia! Learn about the famous Fabergé eggs, and create one of your own to take home.
For ages 6-11, registration required. This free event is funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.
{ 0 comments… add one now }