Marcela Del Alcazar showcases five artists at Art Ventures Gallery

Marcela Del Alcazar is bringing Marcela’s Village back to downtown Menlo Park from November 23 to December 10 showcasing five artists at Art Ventures Gallery.

The artists are Kit Colman (oil and acrylics), Vicki Coe-Mitchell (oil and acrylic), Peter Carey (watercolor), Fernando Escartiz-Ortiz (sculpture) and Marilyn Rodriguez (sculpture).

The artists’ reception is on Saturday, November 27, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

Art Ventures Galley is located at 888 Santa Cruz Avenue.

