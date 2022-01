Residential burglary on unit block of Lilac Drive in Atherton

A residential burglary was reported last night (01/23/22) that occurred sometime over the past week on the unit block of Lilac Drive. There was a rear glass door broken to enter the home.

This sixth burglary of the year in Atherton follows the pattern of other recent home burglaries.

If you saw anything or have video footage around the timeframe provided, please call the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.