Take a virtual tour of the Museum of Neon Art on January 27

by Contributed Content on January 25, 2022

Neon is a gateway between scientific principles and artistic expression. Neon illumination integrates electrical technology, creative design, and fundamental concepts of physics and chemistry.

During the Menlo Park Library’s visit to The Museum of Neon Art, you’ll get to view and learn about fantastic examples of electric and kinetic fine art and some historic neon signs.

The virtual visit takes place on Thursday, January 27 from 6:30 t0 7:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

Events
