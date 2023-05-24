M-A hosts annual sports awards night; announces new soccer coach

On Tuesday, M-A Athletic Directors Paul Snow and Steven Kryger announced the hiring of Brian Mansell as the new head coach of the varsity boys soccer team.

Brian joins the Menlo-Atherton soccer program from his previous head coaching role with the South San Francisco girls varsity soccer team, leading them to consecutive CCS Finals in 2020 & 2021, winning CCS in 2021. He has also spent time coaching boys varsity soccer at Hillsdale HS, Archbishop Riordan HS and Sacred Heart Cathedral in San Francisco.