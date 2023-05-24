M-A hosts annual sports awards night; announces new soccer coach
Menlo-Atherton High School hosted its annual sports award night on Monday, May 22.
Wrestler Keily Tabaldo (pictured top) was named female player of the year and Sherrod Smith (picture below), who was on both the football and track team, was named male athlete of the year.
See the slideshow to read about all the honorees.
On Tuesday, M-A Athletic Directors Paul Snow and Steven Kryger announced the hiring of Brian Mansell as the new head coach of the varsity boys soccer team.
Brian joins the Menlo-Atherton soccer program from his previous head coaching role with the South San Francisco girls varsity soccer team, leading them to consecutive CCS Finals in 2020 & 2021, winning CCS in 2021. He has also spent time coaching boys varsity soccer at Hillsdale HS, Archbishop Riordan HS and Sacred Heart Cathedral in San Francisco.
Leave a Comment